No pay for outsourcing staff of YSR kidney hospital in Andhra's Palasa, MLA promises action

SRIKAKULAM: The negligence of the previous YSRCP government seems to have become a curse for several outsourcing employees of the Dr YSR Kidney Research Hospital at Palasa as they have not been getting salaries ever since their appointment.

The hospital was inaugurated on December 14, 2023, and 53 outsourcing employees recruited by the Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourced Services (APCOS) two months before the inauguration have not been paid salaries. The employees, mostly security guards, lab technicians and pharmacists, are facing hardships, and their pay was not cleared by APCOS on technical grounds initially, and on grounds of Model Code of Conduct later.

An outsourcing employee said, “I joined as outsourcing employee through APCOS in the Dr YSR Kidney Research Hospital in October 2023. However, I have not receive at least one month salary so far. The previous government delayed to pay our salaries till March 2024 on the pretext of technical issues. Later, they did not pay our salaries till June 2024 in the name of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for 2024 elections.”

“We approached our MLA Gouthu Sireesha for justice, and happy as she took the issue to the government’s notice by raising it in the Assembly. We have no other source of income, and I appeal to the government to pay all our pending salaries at the earliest.”