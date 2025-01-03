Pawan Kalyan launches 35th Vijayawada Book Festival

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan stated that his journey with books began in Class VII and credited Rabindranath Tagore for inspiring him to prioritise reading over formal education, as Tagore himself never attended school and learned everything at home.
He added that books have been a source of inspiration and courage throughout his life. Inaugurating the 35th Vijayawada Book Festival at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here on Thursday by lighting a ceremonial lamp at the main Sahitya Vedika (stage), named after Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, he said books have been a source of inspiration and courage throughout his life.
On this occasion, he unveiled the book ‘PV Narasimha Rao’s Literary Life’ by A Krishna Rao. He highlighted that his connection with literature was cultivated early by his parents, which significantly influenced and shaped his life. His father instilled a love for reading classics, while his mother encouraged devotional reading, sparking his passion for books.
He remarked that he hesitates to part with his books, which he considers his greatest wealth, even more than material possessions.
Pawan reminisced about being inspired by works like ‘Amrutham Kurisina Rathi’ by Bala Gangadhar Tilak, a translation of Mark Twain’s writings, Nanduri Rammohan Rao’s ‘Viswa Darsanam’, Kesavareddy’s ‘Athadu Adavini Jayinchadu’, Viswanatha Satyanarayana’s ‘Veyi Padagalu’, and others, including serialised stories like ‘Haha Huhu’ in ‘Andhra Patrika’. He also drew inspiration from authors such as Gurnam Joshua, C Purushottam, Gopichand, Bandopadhyay, Nani Palkhivala, and many more.
He explained the importance of libraries in preserving the legacy of writers and poets who painstakingly documented their thoughts. He vowed to lead a movement to establish libraries as literary hubs, particularly in rural areas, and to create spaces for literary meetings. Pawan Kalyan announced government plans to preserve the residences of literary legends, including Viswanatha Satyanarayana in Vijayawada and others, akin to similar initiatives abroad, and develop them into tourist attractions.
He promised to reprint the historic ‘Suryaraya Nighantuvu’, originally published by Pithapuram Raja centuries ago, pledging to sponsor one-third of the Rs 1.7 crore estimated cost while urging support from the Central and State governments.
Expressing respect for writers, poets, and artists, he stated that reading their works enhances imagination and creativity. He encouraged parents to instil a habit of reading in children rather than relying on technology.
Pawan Kalyan also underscored the necessity of learning Telugu, urging students and parents to focus on mastering Telugu grammar as a foundation for creativity while also learning English for professional opportunities. Reflecting on his school days, he expressed regret over missing valuable lessons from his Telugu teachers. He opined that the mother tongue should be encouraged and the Telugu teachers should get the highest pay in schools.
He concluded his speech by lauding writers, poets for their writings and hardships and the organizers of the Book Festival for their consistent efforts over the past three and a half decades.
The event began vibrantly, featuring over 270 stalls showcasing a diverse range of books. The festival will run daily from 2 to 9 pm until January 12.
Earlier, Kendra Sahitya Academy Secretary Dr. K. Srinivasa Rao, ‘Eenadu’ Editor Nageswara Rao, Emsco founder Vijay Kumar, and Vijayawada Book Festival Society President K Lakshmaiah and Secretary Manohar Naidu addressed the gathering. MP K Appala Naidu and MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad were also present.
Mobile cancer screening van with seven types of diagnostic tools inaugurated at Mangalagiri
Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan inaugurated a mobile cancer screening van at the camp office in Mangalagiri on Thursday. The initiative, led by Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashouri, was established by Bharat Electronics Limited (BHEL) with Rs 2 crore from its CSR funds. The van will serve residents across seven constituencies in Krishna district. This state-of-the-art vehicle is equipped with seven types of diagnostic tools to facilitate early cancer detection in women. It offers free tests, including ultrasound, mammogram, blood tests, X-ray, chemical analysis, and colposcopy. Operating three days a week, it will visit villages within each mandal to conduct screenings as part of preventive healthcare measures. Medical experts said up to 40,000 lives could be saved annually through early detection using this van