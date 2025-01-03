Pawan Kalyan launches 35th Vijayawada Book Festival

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan stated that his journey with books began in Class VII and credited Rabindranath Tagore for inspiring him to prioritise reading over formal education, as Tagore himself never attended school and learned everything at home.

He added that books have been a source of inspiration and courage throughout his life. Inaugurating the 35th Vijayawada Book Festival at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here on Thursday by lighting a ceremonial lamp at the main Sahitya Vedika (stage), named after Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, he said books have been a source of inspiration and courage throughout his life.

On this occasion, he unveiled the book ‘PV Narasimha Rao’s Literary Life’ by A Krishna Rao. He highlighted that his connection with literature was cultivated early by his parents, which significantly influenced and shaped his life. His father instilled a love for reading classics, while his mother encouraged devotional reading, sparking his passion for books.

He remarked that he hesitates to part with his books, which he considers his greatest wealth, even more than material possessions.

Pawan reminisced about being inspired by works like ‘Amrutham Kurisina Rathi’ by Bala Gangadhar Tilak, a translation of Mark Twain’s writings, Nanduri Rammohan Rao’s ‘Viswa Darsanam’, Kesavareddy’s ‘Athadu Adavini Jayinchadu’, Viswanatha Satyanarayana’s ‘Veyi Padagalu’, and others, including serialised stories like ‘Haha Huhu’ in ‘Andhra Patrika’. He also drew inspiration from authors such as Gurnam Joshua, C Purushottam, Gopichand, Bandopadhyay, Nani Palkhivala, and many more.

He explained the importance of libraries in preserving the legacy of writers and poets who painstakingly documented their thoughts. He vowed to lead a movement to establish libraries as literary hubs, particularly in rural areas, and to create spaces for literary meetings. Pawan Kalyan announced government plans to preserve the residences of literary legends, including Viswanatha Satyanarayana in Vijayawada and others, akin to similar initiatives abroad, and develop them into tourist attractions.