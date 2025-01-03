Plan to integrate handloom clusters and tourism circuits, says Minister Kandula Durgesh

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to boost tourism and support traditional industries, BC Welfare, Handloom, and Textile Minister S Savita met with Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh on Thursday at the State Secretariat.

The meeting focused on proposals to incorporate handloom clusters into the State’s newly announced tourism policy for 2024-29. Minister Savita extended New Year greetings to Minister Durgesh and presented ideas aimed at reviving the handloom sector’s prominence.

She emphasised the need to develop nearby handloom clusters as part of tourism circuits and promote local handicrafts, which she believes could provide support to weavers and artisans, preserving traditional crafts while improving their livelihoods. Durgesh agreed on the importance of promoting handloom and handicrafts and assured full cooperation from the Tourism Department. He highlighted the necessity of increasing sales of Lepakshi products, APCO goods, and handloom fabrics to support the sector.

The meeting was attended by Handlooms and Textiles Principal Secretary K Sunitha, Handlooms and Textiles Commissioner Rekha Rani, and other officials, who provided insights on the proposals discussed.