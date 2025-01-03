TDP activists get Rs 5 lakh insurance cover

VIJAYAWADA: As the party membership is set to cross the one crore mark soon, TDP general secretary and Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with United India Insurance and

Pragmatic Insurance Broking Services to provide Rs 5 lakh accidental insurance cover to TDP activists. Lokesh and representatives of United India Insurance and Pragmatic Insurance Broking Services exchanged the copies of the MoU at his residence in Undavalli on Thursday.

Now, the TDP has created a history as it is the only political party in the country, which is providing accidental insurance cover to one crore activists. The TDP has paid Rs 42 crore as the first premium to provide the insurance cover to the party activists for the full year from January 1 to December 31, 2025.

According to a press release, the TDP general secretary has taken several revolutionary decisions for the welfare of party activists. It has spent a whopping Rs 138 crore for the welfare of TDP cadre. A separate legal wing has been set up to look into the false cases filed against TDP activists during the previous YSRCP regime.

A separate cell has also been constituted at the TDP central office to immediately go to the rescue of the party cadre if they meet with accidents.

On behalf of the NTR Trust, residential schools have been set up in Hyderabad, and at Challapalli in Krishna district to provide free education to the children of deceased TDP activists. The party activists of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have expressed happiness over the initiatives taken by Lokesh for the welfare of cadre and their family members, the release added.