52-year-old woman swims 150 km from Visakhapatnam to Kakinada

KAKINADA: Goli Shyamala, a 52-year-old woman from Samalkot in Kakinada district, successfully completed an adventurous swim of 150 kilometers in the sea from Visakhapatnam to Kakinada. Starting her journey from RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on December 28, Shyamala reached Suryaraopet NTR Beach in Kakinada Rural on Friday, achieving her goal of covering 30 kilometers per day.

Known for her earlier swims in the seas of Rama Sethu, Sri Lanka, and Lakshadweep, Shyamala continues to inspire women with her achievements.

A native of Samalkot who now resides in Hyderabad, Shyamala was felicitated upon her arrival at Kakinada Beach by Peddapuram MLA Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, Red Cross Chairman Rama Rao, Kakinada Municipal Commissioner Bhavana, and representatives of the Seaport.

Speaking on the occasion, Shyamala shared her journey of overcoming challenges in her life.

She described the challenges posed by jellyfish during the journey and expressed delight at being followed by friendly turtles until Rambilli. She urged people to protect rare marine species.