Andhra CM appreciates NRIs for protecting Telugu language

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu appreciated the efforts of non-resident Telugus in protecting the language. Speaking at the World Telugu Federation conference here on Friday, Naidu said that Telugu has become the 11th most-spoken foreign language in the USA.

He said that the ‘brain drain has become brain gain’ and Telugu people have excelled in several countries. Out of 3.3 lakh Indian students who went to the USA for studies this year, 1.85 lakh were Telugus, accounting for 56%, he stated.

The Andhra CM claimed that his efforts helped in the growth of Hyderabad and Telangana. He said that with concerted efforts, the state achieved the number one position in the country in per capita income.

Naidu said that ‘knowledge economy’ is a patent of Telugus and suggested that artificial intelligence be used in every household and one entrepreneur should emerge from each house. ‘Zero poverty’ should be the target of all, he added.

Recalling that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is proceeding with Vikasit Bharat-2047 and recently launched the Vision Swarnandhra 2047, he exuded confidence that the country would become number one or two in the world by 2047.

He also said that the deadly combination of first-mover technology, demographic dividend, and entrepreneurial skill are advantages for Indians.