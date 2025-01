VIJAYAWADA: The State government will launch a health insurance scheme offering up to Rs 25 lakh per family annually, Minister for Health, Family Welfare, and Medical Education Satya Kumar Yadav announced on Friday.

Speaking to the media at the Secretariat, he recalled that the NDA had promised this scheme during the election campaign.

Stating that the health scheme is a cashless initiative, Yadav emphasised that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had, in principle, approved the proposal to involve insurance companies in delivering the health insurance scheme, fulfilling another key election promise.

He explained that the Health Ministry had held multiple discussions with experts and submitted the proposals to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Yadav said, “The objective of adopting a ‘hybrid model’ for providing health insurance is not to reduce the financial burden on the government, but to ensure the professional implementation of the scheme.”

All 3,257 procedures to be included in new scheme

He further explained that the execution of the cashless healthcare service would reduce administrative delays and boost stakeholder confidence, particularly among network hospitals. Moreover, he noted that the involvement of insurance companies in the scheme would streamline processes by reducing the pre-authorisation time for hospital services from 24 hours to six hours.