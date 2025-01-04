Andhra Pradesh ministers visit Bengaluru to study free bus travel scheme for women

VIJAYAWADA: As part of efforts to develop a model for implementing the ‘free bus travel to women’ scheme, a group of ministers (GoM) visited Bengaluru on Friday.

Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, chairperson of the GoM, was accompanied by Women and Child Welfare and Tribal Welfare Minister G Sandhya Rani and Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha.

Principal Secretary Kantilal Dande served as the committee’s convener. The GoM’s objective is to study the functioning of similar schemes in other States and devise a suitable model for AP.

The ministers met Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to discuss the one-year implementation of the ‘Shakti’ scheme. They held discussions with Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who provided insights into the scheme’s implementation through a PowerPoint presentation.

The delegation interacted with officials from the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and travelled in an RTC bus to engage directly with women passengers. The GoM is scheduled to visit Delhi on January 6 to study the implementation of the scheme.