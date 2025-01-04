AP-Maker-Lab-On-Wheels for new tech

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD, IT, and Electronics Nara Lokesh praised the collaboration with Infosys for its role in bringing transformative skill opportunities to students.

On Friday, Lokesh examined the prototype of the AP-Maker-Lab-On-Wheels in Mangalagiri, a vehicle equipped with advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, robotics, and the Internet of Things.

Developed as a pilot project in partnership with Infosys, the initiative aims to introduce students, including those in remote areas, to global technological advancements and digital STEM learning opportunities. In line with the Digital India initiative and ESG Vision-2030, the vehicle will undergo trials in Mangalagiri before being deployed across the State.

Lokesh highlighted the project’s significance in offering free digital education and hands-on training through the Infosys SpringBoard platform. Students will gain world-class technology certificates and participate in 90-minute interactive sessions tailored to their interests.

The lab, equipped with laptops, tablets, and practical kits, aims to reach 4,800 students every three months, running four batches of 20 students daily.

Infosys invested Rs 5 crore in the project and will bear an annual operational cost of Rs 40 lakh, providing course content and trainer support. Backed by the AP Skill Development Corporation, the initiative was unveiled in the presence of P Lavu Krishnadevarayalu, Managing Director G Ganesh Kumar, and Infosys representatives.