Atchannaidu criticizes YSRCP, highlights NDA's efforts to revive economy and welfare schemes

The programme was presided over by Mummidivaram MLA Datla Subbaraju. A compensation of Rs 148.37 crore was paid to 23,450 fishermen in the district. Compensation will be paid to all the fishermen who lost their livelihood due to the ONGC pipeline in Korangi village of Tallarevu mandal in Konaseema district.

Atchannaidu said the previous YSRCP regime pushed the State into a debt of Rs 12.50 lakh crore. While Rs 2.50 lakh crore was provided through DBT to the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes, there are no details as to where the remaining amount had gone, Atchannaidu said.

Mentioning that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu increased the social security pensions to Rs 4,000, the Agriculture Minister said all the eligible people will get the benefit.

The coalition government will pay Rs 15,000 for each child under the Thalliki Vandanam scheme by the time the schools reopen for the next academic year. The NDA government will spend Rs 8,500 crore on the scheme, compared to Amma Vodi, which was implemented at a cost of Rs 2,200 crore per annum. During 2014-19, nets, boats and engines were provided to fishermen at 70% subsidy. The scheme will be revived for the benefit of fishermen, he said.

Excise and Mines Minister Kollu Ravindra said the NDA government will work in accordance with the aspirations of the people as it got a massive mandate.