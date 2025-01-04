Ban on 22A lands will be lifted: Andhra Pradesh Revenue Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad announced that the government will lift the ban on lands listed under Section 22A and directed District Collectors to submit a report within three days detailing the area of lands in this category.

During a review meeting with officials at the CCLA office in Mangalagiri on Friday, he accused the previous government of troubling landowners by listing lands under Section 22A, which prohibits the registration of government lands, assigned lands, and lands belonging to religious institutions. He claimed this was done to intimidate them. However, he confirmed that a decision would be made to lift the ban.

The Revenue Minister conducted a detailed review of 11 districts in Zone 2 and Zone 3 with the Collectors, Joint Collectors, and public representatives. He alleged that the previous regime had misused Section 22A and stated that justice would be served only by lifting the ban.

Furthermore, Satya Prasad revealed that 4.5 lakh acres of land were removed from the ban in violation of regulations, and 7,000 acres had been illegally registered during the previous government’s tenure.