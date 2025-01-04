Ban on 22A lands will be lifted: Andhra Pradesh Revenue Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad announced that the government will lift the ban on lands listed under Section 22A and directed District Collectors to submit a report within three days detailing the area of lands in this category.
During a review meeting with officials at the CCLA office in Mangalagiri on Friday, he accused the previous government of troubling landowners by listing lands under Section 22A, which prohibits the registration of government lands, assigned lands, and lands belonging to religious institutions. He claimed this was done to intimidate them. However, he confirmed that a decision would be made to lift the ban.
The Revenue Minister conducted a detailed review of 11 districts in Zone 2 and Zone 3 with the Collectors, Joint Collectors, and public representatives. He alleged that the previous regime had misused Section 22A and stated that justice would be served only by lifting the ban.
Furthermore, Satya Prasad revealed that 4.5 lakh acres of land were removed from the ban in violation of regulations, and 7,000 acres had been illegally registered during the previous government’s tenure.
Revenue Sadassulu to continue until Jan 20, all grievances to be redressed
He stated that all such registrations would be cancelled and that action would be taken against officials responsible for these irregularities.
“Some Tahsildars created fake passbooks and facilitated bank loan scams. They will face stringent punishment,” he added.
The Minister also stated that the ongoing Revenue Sadassulu (revenue meetings) would continue until January 20, emphasising that all grievances received from the public would be addressed within 45 days after the completion of the meetings.
Additionally, he mentioned that a land resurvey would begin on January 20. Noting that 1.80 lakh petitions were received during the revenue meetings in villages where the previous government had conducted land resurveys, the Minister assured that all grievances would be resolved, and new passbooks would be issued.
The new passbooks provided by the TDP-led NDA government will feature the official emblem and a QR code, he added.
Ministers Kolusu Parthasarathy (Housing and Information and Public Relations) and Gottipati Ravi Kumar (Energy), along with MPs and MLAs, participated in the meeting.
They highlighted the need for swift decisions on 22A lands, the issuance of pattas after resolving Enam and Estate land issues, and the establishment of clear boundaries between forest and revenue lands.
They also called for the regularisation of houses built by common people on government lands in urban areas and the issuance of house site pattas to eligible beneficiaries after investigating corruption and irregularities in Jagananna Colonies.