VISAKHAPATNAM: Extensive preparations are underway for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Visakhapatnam on January 8, said Chief Secretary K Vijayanand. During a video conference held from the State Secretariat on Friday, Vijayanand reviewed the arrangements with officials from various departments and directed them to ensure meticulous and error-free preparations.

He emphasised that no lapses would be tolerated and instructed the Visakhapatnam District Collector, Police Commissioner, and other officials to execute all tasks on a war footing. While the detailed itinerary is yet to be finalised, the Prime Minister is expected to arrive in Vizag on the evening of January 8.

He will participate in a roadshow from Sampath Vinayaka Temple to the Andhra University Engineering College grounds, where a public meeting will take place.

Officials have been directed to ensure sufficient parking facilities for the large number of people, including the public and public representatives. The Electricity and Municipal Departments have been tasked with installing proper lighting along the roadshow route, the meeting venue, and parking areas.

Drinking water, temporary toilets, and other essential amenities are also to be arranged at these locations. Visakhapatnam District Collector Harendra Prasad noted that plans are being made to bring 1,20,000 people from Visakhapatnam, 10,000 from rural areas, and 40,000 from Anakapalle district to the event.