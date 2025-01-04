Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana orders immediate issuance of TDR bonds and scrutiny of new applications

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana has directed officials to issue the pending TDR bonds immediately.

Holding a video conference with commissioners of all the civic bodies and officials of the Urban Development Authorities from the office of Director of Municipal Administration on Friday, Narayana discussed the pendency of TDR bonds.

After coming across large scale irregularities in the issuance of TDR bonds during the previous YSRCP regime in several municipalities, the TDP-led NDA government has constituted committees to probe the matter, and stopped the issuance of TDR bonds for some time.

Though the issuance of bonds online commenced, there is an inordinate delay in the process in some areas. After coming across the delay, the Municipal Administration Minister issued directions to the officials to issue the TDR bonds, except those connected to the irregularities, to beneficiaries online by Friday night itself.

After the formation of the coalition government, 654 applications were filed for TDR bonds, and the respective urban local bodies are scrutinising them. The Municipal Administration Minister instructed the officials to clear the applications in two to three days.

MAUD Secretary Kannababu, Director Harinarayana and other officials were present.