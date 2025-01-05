Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Atchannaidu hails transformative impact of drone tech on farming

VIJAYAWADA: Encouraging youth to pursue farming is critical for the future of agriculture, said Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu.

Speaking at the “Abhyudaya Raitu Puraskaram - 2025” event organised by Vignan and Rythunestham Foundations as part of Sankranti celebrations, the minister honoured 250 progressive farmer couples from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Minister Atchannaidu emphasised the importance of supporting farmers in achieving higher profits with minimal investment. He highlighted the transformative impact of drone technology in agriculture, enabling precise pesticide application to targeted areas, thereby reducing crop damage.

“Farmers must embrace innovations like drones to minimize losses caused by pests. Soil tests should also be conducted before planting crops, and the government will provide detailed soil reports using satellite and cloud technology,” he said.

The minister also advocated for organic farming, noting that organic crops are more resilient to floods and storms, with organic fertilisers in high demand.

Atchannaidu announced government subsidies on drip irrigation and sprinklers and highlighted the benefits of agricultural automation, which allows farmers to manage their crops from seed to sale.

Minister Atchannaidu underscored the government’s commitment to mechanization by providing essential tools and machinery upon farmers’ requests. He lauded Vignan University for its role in fostering agricultural innovations and hosting programs that connect farmers, students, and policymakers.