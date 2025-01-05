Eastern Naval Command stuns Visakhapatnam with Op Demo

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) showcased its operational capabilities and maritime strength during an awe-inspiring Operational Demonstration (Op Demo) at Rama Krishna Beach in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

The event, attended by lakhs of spectators, celebrated the Navy’s commitment to securing the nation’s maritime borders while highlighting its traditions and modern advancements.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu attended as the chief guest. Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the ENC, hosted the event, which featured thrilling demonstrations by naval ships, submarines, aircraft, and commandos.

The Op Demo began with the Hawk AJT aircraft’s ‘Bomb Burst’ manoeuvre, a powerful display of precision flying and ground attack capabilities. The Submarine Sail Past followed, emphasising the stealth and destructive potential of India’s submarines, capable of targeting enemy ships and coastal installations.