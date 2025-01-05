Eastern Naval Command stuns Visakhapatnam with Op Demo

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) showcased its operational capabilities and maritime strength during an awe-inspiring Operational Demonstration (Op Demo) at Rama Krishna Beach in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.
The event, attended by lakhs of spectators, celebrated the Navy’s commitment to securing the nation’s maritime borders while highlighting its traditions and modern advancements.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu attended as the chief guest. Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the ENC, hosted the event, which featured thrilling demonstrations by naval ships, submarines, aircraft, and commandos.
The Op Demo began with the Hawk AJT aircraft’s ‘Bomb Burst’ manoeuvre, a powerful display of precision flying and ground attack capabilities. The Submarine Sail Past followed, emphasising the stealth and destructive potential of India’s submarines, capable of targeting enemy ships and coastal installations.
MARCOS, the Indian Navy’s elite Marine Commandos, performed a daring simulation of tactical insertion and extraction during a high-risk mission. The Amphibious Demonstration showcased the synergy between the Navy, Army, and Air Force during joint operations, with troops landing on simulated enemy shores.
The Helo Landing Demo highlighted the vital role of helicopters in naval operations, while the Combat Free Fall showcased paratroopers’ ability to infiltrate enemy territory undetected. The Search and Rescue (SAR) Demo demonstrated the Navy’s humanitarian commitment, using helicopters to locate and rescue stranded individuals.
The Beating Retreat ceremony, accompanied by synchronized music and drills, marked the conclusion of the day’s operations. The ceremonial sunset and Continuity Drill performed by the Navy’s ceremonial guard showcased the discipline. The Hornpipe Dance, performed by Sea Cadet Corps children, brought a cultural element, replicating the life of sailors on ships.
The simulated anti-submarine rocket firing demonstrated the Navy’s advanced weaponry, designed to neutralise underwater threats. Vice Admiral Pendharkar thanked the State government and public for their support.