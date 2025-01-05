Former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slams government over unfulfilled poll promises

VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of betraying the people by failing to deliver on key election promises.

Taking to social media platform ‘X’ on Saturday, Jagan criticised the coalition government for its failure to implement the ‘Thalliki Vandanam’ scheme, which promised Rs 15,000 annually per school-going child. Despite multiple Cabinet meetings, there has been no clarity on its launch, with the TDP now deferring it to next year, he asserted.

Regarding the ‘Rythu Bharosa’scheme, Jagan pointed out that the TDP had promised Rs 20,000 annually to farmers as input support but has yet to disburse a single penney despite the completion of both Kharif and Rabi seasons. Jagan asserted that coalition’s governance has been plagued by scams and exploitative policies, citing unfulfilled promises such as Rs 18,000 for women above 18 years, Rs 36,000 unemployment allowance, and Rs 48,000 for women above 50 years. He reaffirmed his party’s commitment to standing by the people, and asserted that the YSRCP would continue to be the voice of the people.