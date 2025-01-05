Guntur Municipal Corporation chief walks out after argument with Deputy Mayor

GUNTUR: A ruckus unfolded at the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) council meeting as YSRC corporators and GMC officials clashed, leading to the latter walking out.

The meeting, scheduled for December 21, was set to address 99 questions, 153 proposals, and 107 preambles, but only a few questions were addressed before it was postponed to January 4.

The incident occurred during the question hour when Deputy Mayor Diamond Babu interrupted GMC Commissioner P Srinivasulu while he was answering a query about the GMC’s Fixed Deposits.

Babu yelled at the officials and addressed them impolitely, offending the commissioner, who angrily threw the papers before storming out with other officials.

Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu postponed the meeting. Later, Babu dismissed the incident as blown out of proportion and blamed the commissioner for his actions. Babu also claimed to have received complaints about the deputy mayor’s alleged threatening behaviour. GMC staff have threatened to boycott work unless Babu publicly apologises.