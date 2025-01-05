Junior assistant faces action for throwing transfer papers on GGH chief in Andhra Pradesh

KAKINADA: A junior assistant at Kakinada Government Hospital, TSLN Sai, caused a stir on January 2 by allegedly throwing transfer order papers at Superintendent Dr Lavanya Kumari during a meeting with HoDs.

Sai, who had remained in the same position for 13 years, was ordered to transfer following allegations of corruption.

According to sources, Dr Lavanya Kumari issued internal transfer orders two months ago to reorganise clerical staff. Despite instructions, Sai refused to vacate his position. He barged into the superintendent’s chamber without permission and threw the transfer orders in her face, disrupting the meeting.

The superintendent immediately informed Kakinada Collector Shan Mohan Sagili, who directed her to lodge a complaint. Based on the complaint, the Kakinada Town police registered a case under IPC Sections on January 3. Sai was arrested and released on bail, reportedly facilitated by NGO District President Rammohan Rao.

Sources alleged that Sai had been involved in extensive corruption, particularly in medical reimbursement processes. He was accused of demanding bribes, including Rs 1,50,000 from a candidate seeking compassionate recruitment, ultimately accepting Rs 80,000. Staff members also claimed that his corruption had reached alarming levels.

Despite these allegations, Sai attempted to use NGO leaders to block his transfer. However, he has since accepted the transfer and immediately went on leave following the police case.