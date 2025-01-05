Medical professionals in Andhra Pradesh seek fair pay, cadre allotment

VIJAYAWADA: Professional medical graduates working as Vaidyamitras and Team Leaders under the Dr NTR Vaidyaseva Trust have urged HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh to address grievances regarding cadre allotment and fair pay.

These graduates, recfair ruited under GO. RI No. 28 in 2016, claim their qualifications and contributions are undervalued, as their roles are classified as non-technical.

“Despite holding degrees like Pharm.D, B.Sc Nursing, and M.Sc MLT, we are treated on par with non-technical workers. Our consolidated salary of Rs 15,000 is inadequate and unfair, given the responsibilities we handle,” said K Jakaraiah, vice-president of the association.

Vaidyamitras play crucial roles in hospital administration, data processing, and vigilance to ensure the effective implementation of health schemes. However, they pointed out the lack of cadre allotment, which has left them with no opportunities for career growth.

“We aren’t asking for luxuries - just recognition for our qualifications, implementation of a minimum time scale, and proper HR policies,” Jakaraiah added.

The graduates have submitted a list of demands, including cadre allotment, consideration of their service in health notifications, and others.