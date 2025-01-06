Andhra Pradesh: International quaternary care hospital to come up in capital region

GUNTUR: Aster Ramesh Hospitals will soon launch an international-level quaternary care hospital in the capital region, announced Managing Director and Chief Interventional Cardiologist Dr Pothineni Ramesh Babu. Marking its 36th anniversary, Aster Ramesh Hospitals introduced the ‘AP Get Healthy’ campaign, offering advanced super-specialty services across its 925-bed network in Guntur, Ongole, Vijayawada, and Eluru. As part of the celebrations, a free medical camp on Sunday treated 1,700 patients, with 75 doctors from various specialties participating.

Dr Ramesh unveiled plans for the ‘Cloud Docs Ramesh’ Tele-ICU project in collaboration with the State government, delivering emergency care to tribal areas like Rampachodavaram and Paderu. Moreover, 5G-enabled ambulances will ensure real-time monitoring during transfers, reducing mortality rates.

The hospital has performed 30 kidney and liver transplants and is planning advanced heart and lung transplants and a state-of-the-art cancer centre. Upcoming innovations include drone technology and AI diagnostic tools like AI CT Angiograms and AI MRIs for early disease detection. He expressed optimism about these advancements improving healthcare outcomes statewide.