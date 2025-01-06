Andhra private bus operators hike fares ahead of Sankranti

VIJAYAWADA: Transport Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha warned that special enforcement drives will be conducted to check fare hikes during the Sankranti festival season. Private bus operators have defied government orders to keep fares in line with RTC rates and are charging twice or thrice the regular prices on major routes across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Despite the Road Transport Authority’s directive, which mandated that ticket prices remain consistent with RTC rates, many private operators have exploited the festive rush to raise prices. Regular ticket fares for air-conditioned services typically range between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500, but during the festival week (January 9–15), these fares have surged to as much as Rs 4,000.

The transport department estimates that over 40 lakh people from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka will travel to their hometowns during Sankranti, with buses being the preferred mode of transport. With trains and government-run buses already fully booked, private operators are taking advantage of the situation. “It has come to our notice that some private operators are collecting more than the prescribed price. Necessary action will be initiated against these errant operators,” said Sinha.

Passengers, especially families of four, are concerned about the steep prices. “On normal days, an air-conditioned sleeper bus ticket from Hyderabad to Vijayawada costs around Rs 1,000, but it has risen to Rs 2,500 during Sankranti. It could even reach Rs 3,000, depending on factors such as demand and the type of bus,” said Divya Sai, a software employee from Hyderabad.

In response to the passenger demand, South Central Railway announced the operation of 52 additional trains.

Meanwhile, APSRTC will operate around 6,000 special buses from January 9 to 15 to manage the festival rush and ensure smooth travel for people.