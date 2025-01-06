Dense fog in Andhra's Bapatla poses threat to commuters

GUNTUR: Dense fog has caused four road accidents in Bapatla district over the past week, leaving three people dead and seven injured. With visibility dropping sharply from 11 pm to 9 am, major highways such as NH-16, NH-216A, and key routes like GBC Road and Chirala-Karamchedu-Parchur-Chilakaluripet have become accident-prone due to heavy vehicular traffic, including trucks and lorries.

On Saturday, a collision between two lorries near Karlapalem severely injured three people. On Friday night, a two-wheeler driver was fatally hit by an unidentified vehicle. In Bhattiprolu, two similar incidents involving two-wheelers claimed two lives due to poor visibility.

Officials highlighted the growing concern over accidents caused by fog, overspeeding, rash driving, and heavy vehicles parked on busy stretches. Highway authorities, police, and transport officials have intensified patrolling and launched awareness programs to address the issue.

Travellers are advised to avoid journeys during foggy conditions. If unavoidable, commuters must drive on the left side of the road, maintain reduced speeds, and keep hazard lights on throughout the trip. Drivers are instructed to use low-beam headlights for better visibility and activate indicators well in advance before turning. Sudden braking is discouraged, and drivers are urged to follow road margins carefully.

The use of helmets and seat belts has been made mandatory for all vehicle users. Authorities emphasised that adhering to these precautions could significantly reduce the risk of accidents.

Transport department officials have also urged drivers to prioritise safety and wait until visibility improves before resuming travel.