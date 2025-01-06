INTERVIEW| Books are at the heart of knowledge economies: Dr K Sreenivasarao

Progress transcends technology or material advancements. It’s about fostering critical thinking and a broad knowledge base, a key building block of knowledge economies. Knowledge economies, built on coherent and logical processing of information, drive rapid social and material development. Books are the heart of knowledge economies, said Sahitya Akademi Secretary Dr K Sreenivasarao.

In an exclusive interview with K Kalyan Krishna Kumar, Dr K Sreenivasarao announced that authors will be able to submit their applications for Akademi Awards directly, marking a significant shift from the earlier process. He highlighted the transformative role of books, the importance of knowledge economies and the 35th Vijayawada Book Festival, besides his major initiatives during his tenure.

Excerpts:

What is the significance of the 35th Vijayawada Book Festival?

The Vijayawada Book Festival celebrates literature and knowledge. This year’s theme, ‘Let’s launch a movement for libraries’, emphasises the need to establish libraries, particularly in rural areas, to nurture knowledge societies.

What role do books play in this context?

Books are at the heart of knowledge economies. They preserve culture, ignite creativity, and sustain intellectual growth. They are like mothers nurturing ideas and imagination, bridging generations by passing on rich heritage and traditions.

Are reading habits changing?

Yes, but trends are mixed. While adults increasingly embrace eBooks and audiobooks, there’s a worrying decline in reading among children and teenagers. We must rekindle their interest by providing engaging materials.

How is India’s publishing industry faring?

It’s a mixed picture. While some languages thrive, others struggle. Although the number of writers across Indian languages is rising, book consumption—both printed and digital—hasn’t kept pace, posing challenges for publishers.

What role do book fairs play in promoting reading?

Book fairs bring books closer to readers and serve as platforms for publishers, writers, and readers to connect. They foster a vibrant literary culture, which libraries and bookshops often can’t match. The Vijayawada Book Festival exemplifies how such events promote literature and cultural heritage. I hope similar initiatives are taken across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to strengthen our literary landscape.