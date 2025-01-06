Liberate temples from control of government to uphold Dharma: Vishwa Hindu Parishad

VIJAYAWADA: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) held ‘Hyndava Sankharavam’ at Kesarapalli near Vijayawada on Sunday. Around 2 lakh people from different parts of Andhra Pradesh attended the public meeting.

A nine-point declaration was adopted at ‘Hyndava Sankharavam’, which was attended by 150 seers, saints and top VHP leaders. Speakers exhorted Hindus to protect temples with the slogan ‘Mana Deeksha, Devalaya Raksha’. The entire meeting venue echoed with chants of ‘Jai Sriram.’

Addressing the public meeting, VHP international president Alok Kumar raised concerns over the temple management in Andhra Pradesh. “Every temple in the State is required to allocate 7% of its income to the government and with 5% going to the Common Good Fund. Additionally, temples need to pay high taxes and power tariff. But, the government distributes the income accrued from Hindu temples to other communities in the guise of secularism, looting Hindu resources,” he alleged.

Alok Kumar deplored the government’s interference in the temple administration, where executive officers, not Dharmacharyas, take all the decisions weakening the system. Though the temples owned 10 lakh acres of land, the extent of encroachments remains unknown, he said.

The temple management should be handed over to the Hindu community, who are their rightful custodians, he demanded.

‘Endowments dept should be abolished’

Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, underlined the need for protecting Hindu Dharma, linking India’s safety to global welfare.

He described scriptures, saints, cows, pilgrim centres and temples as pillars of Hindu culture. “Temples, which are the abodes of Gods that inspire faith, should remain free from government control,” he asserted.

VHP international organising secretary general Milind Srikanth Parande said the liberation of the temples from government control, a longstanding Hindu demand, was launched in Vijayawada. VHP leaders met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and BJP State president Purandeswari, underlining the need from freeing temples from the government control, he said. VHP national vice-president Gokaraju Gangaraju, in his presidential address, stressed the need for provision of autonomy to temples to protect their sanctity, excluding non-religious individuals from the trust boards.