Minister Nara Lokesh slams YSRCP for neglect of Uttarandhra

VISAKHAPATNAM: HRD, IT and Electronics Minister N Lokesh hit back at the YSRCP, accusing the party of bringing development in Uttarandhra to a standstill. Speaking at a press meet following a review meeting at the Visakhapatnam Collectorate on Sunday, Lokesh highlighted the TDP-led NDA government’s achievements and unveiled plans for regional development ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on January 8.

“The NDA government has prioritised balanced development under the vision of ‘One State-One Capital-Decentralised Development.’ “Projects like the Bulk Drug Park in Nakkapalle and the NTPC Green Energy Plant, with an investment of Rs 70,000 crore, will generate employment and accelerate growth in Uttarandhra,” Lokesh said.

He announced that Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate several projects and also lay stone for a few more including national highways worth Rs 5,000 crore and the Headquarters for South Coastal Railway Zone in Visakhapatnam. Additionally, a node under the Chennai-Visakhapatnam Industrial Corridor in Krishnapatnam has been sanctioned, promising significant investments, he said.