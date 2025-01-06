Minister Nara Lokesh slams YSRCP for neglect of Uttarandhra

VISAKHAPATNAM: HRD, IT and Electronics Minister N Lokesh hit back at the YSRCP, accusing the party of bringing development in Uttarandhra to a standstill. Speaking at a press meet following a review meeting at the Visakhapatnam Collectorate on Sunday, Lokesh highlighted the TDP-led NDA government’s achievements and unveiled plans for regional development ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on January 8.
“The NDA government has prioritised balanced development under the vision of ‘One State-One Capital-Decentralised Development.’ “Projects like the Bulk Drug Park in Nakkapalle and the NTPC Green Energy Plant, with an investment of Rs 70,000 crore, will generate employment and accelerate growth in Uttarandhra,” Lokesh said.
He announced that Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate several projects and also lay stone for a few more including national highways worth Rs 5,000 crore and the Headquarters for South Coastal Railway Zone in Visakhapatnam. Additionally, a node under the Chennai-Visakhapatnam Industrial Corridor in Krishnapatnam has been sanctioned, promising significant investments, he said.
Taking aim at YSRCP, Lokesh questioned, “What has the YSRCP achieved for Uttarandhra in five years? They failed to attract industries or allocate land for the railway zone, driving away potential investments.”
Lokesh defended the NDA’s welfare initiatives, contrasting them with YSRCP’s delays. “While YSRCP took five years to raise pensions by Rs 1,000, we did it in 100 days. Despite financial constraints, we reopened Anna Canteens, implemented the Deepam-2 scheme, and cleared pending welfare dues,” he said.
He also announced plans to transform Araku Coffee into a Rs 3,000 crore global brand and introduce IT infrastructure in Uttarandhra, with TCS creating 2,000 jobs in its first phase. Lokesh slammed the previous YSRCP govt for misusing Rs 1,000 crore on Rushikonda and pledged action on alleged scams.
On education, Lokesh outlined a Rs 5,000 crore plan to revamp government schools, colleges, and hostels, addressing issues that have caused five lakh students to leave government institutions under YSRCP government’s tenure.