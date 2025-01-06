Teachers should focus on imparting quality education to students, says Director

VIJAYAWADA: Teachers should not confine themselves to classrooms but focus on imparting quality education creatively while also addressing the future, life skills, conduct and behaviour of students, stated Director of School Education Vijaya Rama Raju V.

He participated as the chief guest at the six-day induction training programme for KGBV teachers held at the YES-J Centre, Andhra Loyola College Vijayawada, on Sunday.

Another training centre is operating at Heal Paradise Centre Agiripalli, Eluru district. Approximately 252 KGBV teachers are participating across these two centres.

He said the responsibility of shaping a better future generation lies in the hands of teachers. He advised teachers to prepare lesson plans before entering the classroom and to learn something new daily like lifelong students. He also encouraged teachers to act as parents, particularly in KGBVs where students spend most of their time.

The Director of School Education urged them to interact with students in a friendly manner, ensuring their health and safety and creating an environment where students feel comfortable sharing their concerns.

B Srinivasarao, State Project Director (SPD) of Samagra Shiksha, remarked that AP is the only State in the country providing training for KGBV teachers. He said the government is working to ensure KGBV students excel in all fields and has addressed teacher shortages.