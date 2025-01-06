Andhra Pradesh

Two women devotees killed, five injured in early morning accident in Tirupati

Tirupati Superintendent of police L Subba Rayudu said that fog could be the reason for the early morning accident.
A damaged ambulance after it lost control and collided with a group of devotees, in Tirupati, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. At least two people were killed and three others suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials.
CHANDRAGIRI: Two women devotees on their way to Tirumala died here in Tirupati district in the wee hours of Monday after being hit by an ambulance, said a police official.

A 108-ambulance coming from Piler hit the devotees around 4 am between Rangampeta and Mangapuram, said the official.

"The ambulance hit seven devotees from behind. Two of them died and five others sustained injuries," the official told PTI.

Police registered a case under section 106 clause 1 of BNS.

Meanwhile, Tirupati Superintendent of police L Subba Rayudu said that fog could be the reason for the early morning accident.

He exhorted the devotees who prefer to go the temple by walk, to tread on the side of the road and to be watchful so that accidents can be be avoided.

He also said that winter nights are plagued with low visibility due to foggy conditions.

