World Telugu Conference in Rajamahendravaram on Jan 8, 9

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The World Telugu Conference will be held at Godavari Global University in Rajamahendravaram on January 8 and 9, 2025.

The two-day event will feature prominent Telugu writers, literary icons, former Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu, former Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Governors of both Telugu States, Union and State ministers, MPs, artistes, and actors.

Organised to celebrate Telugu language, literature, and cultural heritage, the world conference will include poetry sessions, competitions, and cultural activities among others.

Godavari Global University (GGU) Chancellor KVV Satyanarayana Raju shared event details, announcing that platforms named after Nannaya, Rajaraja Narendra, and Kandukuri Veeresalingam Panthulu will be set up at the venue.

Preparations include a Ganapati Puja on January 6 and ceremonial unveilings on January 7. The conference will formally begin at 9 am on January 8, featuring literary sessions from 9 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm.

A total of 560 poets are set to participate, with prizes for winners of State-wide poetry competitions held for high school students. Eighteen committees have been formed to ensure smooth arrangements.

Chancellor Raju highlighted that the previous conference, held on January 5 last year, created a festive atmosphere, inspiring this year’s expanded event.

He urged the people of Godavari district to contribute to the success of the conference, which aims to blend tradition with modern technology to preserve and promote Telugu heritage.