YSRCP government fought for railway zone in Visakhapatnam, claims MLA

VIJAYAWADA: “Our government fought for the Railway Zone and prepared the Detailed Project Report for the Vizag Metro. During our tenure, we brought several software companies to the region. Now, the coalition government’s nepotism is evident in its favouritism towards Gitam University,” YSRCP MLA Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar alleged.

Speaking at the party’s central office in Tadepalli on Sunday, Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar criticised the government’s lack of accountability in handling loans and alleged negligence across various sectors. He accused the coalition government of betraying public trust by failing to fulfill election promises and mismanaging finances.

He dismissed Lokesh’s claims that YSRCP has neglected Visakhapatnam. “HRD Minister Lokesh has failed to deliver in the Education Department due to his lack of orientation and leadership skills. Salaries remain unpaid, and digital classes have stalled. He must explain what reforms he has implemented,” Tatiparthi added.