4.14 crore voters recorded in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The total number of electors in the State stands at 4,14,40,447, as per the electoral rolls published on January 6, 2025, following the Special Summary Revision (SSR) with January 1, 2025, as the qualifying date.

The breakdown includes 2,03,52,816 male voters, 2,10,84,231 female voters, and 3,400 third-gender voters. Kurnool district recorded the highest number of voters at 20,64,184, while Alluri Sitharama Raju district registered the lowest with 7,73,388 voters.

The final tally reflects an increase of 19,512 voters (0.05%) compared to the draft electoral rolls published under SSR, 2025. Voters aged 18-19 years rose from 4,86,226 in the draft rolls of October 29, 2024, to 5,14,646 in the final rolls, marking a growth of 28,420. Efforts to enrol more voters in this age group will continue during the ongoing updating process.