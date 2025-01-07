Andhra Pradesh: PM Surya Ghar pilot project launched in Kuppam

CHITTOOR: The TDP-led NDA government will implement every developmental initiative in Kuppam first on a pilot basis before expanding it across the State, announced Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

He inaugurated the PM Surya Ghar pilot project in Nadimuru village of Kuppam constituency on Monday. He reiterated his commitment to making Kuppam a model constituency for the entire country.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister emphasised that his vision for Kuppam’s future is to equip every household in the constituency with solar panels under the PM Surya Ghar scheme.

Reflecting on the past, Naidu recalled how, in his youth, electricity was scarce, and people would study by lanterns. “In the past, we relied on electricity generated elsewhere. We would complain whenever there is a power cut. But now, we have reached a point where we can generate electricity right from our rooftops,” he said. He revealed government plans to provide solar panels for 20 lakh families in the State. He highlighted the advantages of solar and wind energy, emphasising that they would reduce electricity costs. He also congratulated IIT Kanpur for coming up with an advanced concept for 100% solarisation.

The government will provide Rs 60,000 subsidy for solar panels up to two KW power, whereas it costs about Rs 1.1 lakh without subsidy. You can generate up to 200 units of power through these panels set up on rooftops. Even if the consumers use 60 units of power, they can feed the remaining 140 units back to the power grid, helping them earn Rs 5,000 annually. This will turn every house into a self-sufficient entity of power. The department will also take care of the maintenance of solar panels, increasing their life.

Raising concerns of pollution on health and linking it to diseases such as cancer, Naidu encouraged public to plant trees to improve air quality and safeguard health.

Pointing to Kuppam’s natural resources, He stressed the need to convert rainwater into underground water reserves and assured that by June this year, the Handri-Neeva project would be completed, bringing Krishna river water to the region. In the future, electric cycles will be introduced across Kuppam, and charging stations, similar to petrol bunks, will be established in the constituency.

Later, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu interacted with farmers associated with natural farming. During this meeting, the farmers explained to him the methods of cultivation in natural farming.