HD Kumaraswamy, Bharat hold talks on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant's revival

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy chaired a meeting in New Delhi on Monday with State Industries Minister TG Bharat and other officials. The discussions centred around several key issues, including the revival of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). The meeting is significant as it comes just days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Vizag on January 8.

In a post on X, Kumaraswamy stated, “The discussions centered on advancing the steel sector and working towards the ambitious target set by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi avaru to achieve 300 million tonnes of steel production annually by 2030.”

Sources revealed that the meeting was convened in response to a letter from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, urging the Centre to take steps for VSP’s revival.

Centre seeks time to clear VSP power & water bills

During the meeting, the Union Ministry of Steel presented several critical issues related to the plant’s revival.

One of the main concerns raised was that VSP has accumulated over Rs 100 crore in unpaid power bills and Rs 80 crore in water charges to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). The Centre has asked the State government for more time to clear these dues until VSP is in a more financially stable position.

Additionally, the Union government recommended that the State take responsibility for security at the plant. Currently, security is provided by the Central Industrial Security Force, but the Centre suggested replacing it with the Andhra Pradesh Special Protection Force.

Sources indicated that the relevant State departments will review the issues raised by the Centre and decide on the necessary course of action.