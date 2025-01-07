Officials probe alleged coercion, irregularities in 22A land registrations

VIJAYAWADA: More skeletons tumble out of the cupboard as the Stamps and Registration department officials probe into the alleged purported letter by the retired Ibrahimpatnam sub-registrar Lala Bala Naga Dharma Singh addressing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD minister Nara Lokesh delves deeper.

A two-page complaint letter in the name of Singh purportedly sent to CM Naidu and Lokesh in which he complained that YS Sunil Reddy (brother of former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy), former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s personal assistant K Nageswara Rao, and Cheemakurthi Srikanth made him to register the ‘free hold’ lands worth crores of rupees located in Ibrahimpatnam mandal during the previous YSRCP regime.

Singh also alleged that YS Sunil Kumar Reddy and Cheemakurthi Srikanth threatened him of dire consequences failing to comply with their orders of registering lands on their names, reads his letter. Singh explained in the letter that a disproportionate assets case was booked against him after he raised objections to their demands.

Following the instructions from the state government to probe on the alleged irregularities came into light through Singh’s letter, both Registration and Stamps department and ACB launched investigation into the alleged irregularities in registration of freehold (22 A) lands causing pecuniary gains to persons close to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking to TNIE, Stamps and Registration Commissioner and Inspector General (C&IG) MV Seshagiri Babu said a team was investigating the issues mentioned in the letter sent by Lala Bala Naga Dharma Singh and preliminary investigation revealed that around 100 acres of land that falls under 22A land category got registered on the names of Cheemakurthi Srikanth and his family members.