Ready to step down to strengthen party: TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary, and IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, who has played a key role in launching several welfare schemes for party activists, has now proposed a new initiative aimed at promoting activists from the village level to the party’s highest decision-making body, the politburo.

During a meeting with party activists in Undi Assembly constituency, West Godavari district, on Monday, he said, “We are considering the idea of elevating a village-level activist to the politburo. A decision will be taken once the proposal is approved by all.

Those who have served in the same position for two terms should either be elevated to the next level or take a break for one term. If the party adopts this system, Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and I would work as common activists in the next term, without holding any official positions.

This will allow those who work at the grassroots level to have a chance to rise to the level of the politburo. Continuous discussions on this issue within the party are essential for its long-term survival.”

Emphasising that the TDP is the only political party that prioritises its activists, Lokesh highlighted that, in addition to several welfare schemes, steps will also be taken to improve the financial well-being of cadres.

Plans on anvil to provide employment opportunities to children of TDP cadres

He outlined plans to introduce a health scheme for party activists and a programme aimed at providing job opportunities for their children.