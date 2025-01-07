Ready to step down to strengthen party: TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary, and IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, who has played a key role in launching several welfare schemes for party activists, has now proposed a new initiative aimed at promoting activists from the village level to the party’s highest decision-making body, the politburo.
During a meeting with party activists in Undi Assembly constituency, West Godavari district, on Monday, he said, “We are considering the idea of elevating a village-level activist to the politburo. A decision will be taken once the proposal is approved by all.
Those who have served in the same position for two terms should either be elevated to the next level or take a break for one term. If the party adopts this system, Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and I would work as common activists in the next term, without holding any official positions.
This will allow those who work at the grassroots level to have a chance to rise to the level of the politburo. Continuous discussions on this issue within the party are essential for its long-term survival.”
Emphasising that the TDP is the only political party that prioritises its activists, Lokesh highlighted that, in addition to several welfare schemes, steps will also be taken to improve the financial well-being of cadres.
Plans on anvil to provide employment opportunities to children of TDP cadres
He outlined plans to introduce a health scheme for party activists and a programme aimed at providing job opportunities for their children.
Lokesh also criticised the previous Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government, alleging that the State suffered significant damage under their leadership. Despite the State’s monthly deficit budget of `4,000 crore, he pointed out that the NDA government is fulfilling its election promises, including reopening Anna Canteens, providing free LPG cylinders, and working toward delivering on other key pledges.
He added that YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had no right to question the government, as he failed to deliver on several promises, including the abolition of the Contributory Pension Scheme, and a total ban on liquor. He pointed out that ‘Amma Vodi’ (financial assistance for school-going children) was only implemented for three years.
Lokesh urged party members to highlight the failures of the previous government while promoting the welfare and development schemes being implemented by the current coalition government.
He also encouraged them to actively participate in pension distribution and remain available to the people.