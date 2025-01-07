SC sub-caste review: Public, NGOs submit 355 opinions

ONGOLE: A total of 355 representatives submitted opinions and complaints regarding the sub-classification of SC Castes during the second-day session of the One-Man Commission in Ongole on Monday. The commission, led by retired IAS officer Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, continued its review of the sub-classification process.

Chairman Mishra received feedback from the public, community representatives, and NGOs. Mishra held a meeting at the Ongole Collectorate, directing district officials to submit reports on the status of SC and various SC sub-caste populations in the district, focusing on education, economics, social conditions, and political participation.

Prakasam District Collector A Thameem Ansariya presented detailed statistics on the SC caste population, their sub-castes, and their status in terms of economics, social living, and education. He reported that Prakasam district has a population of 3,397,448, including 787,861 SC people (3,97,242 male and 3,90,619 female). Among them, 59.75% (4,10,946) are literate, with a literacy rate of 69.50% for males and 49.86% for females. The Collector said there are 36,669 SC employees in the district, with 21,739 from the Mala community and 14,770 from the Madiga caste.