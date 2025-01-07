YSRCP leader Gudivada accuses IT Minister Lokesh of taking credit for development projects

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP leader and former minister Gudivada Amarnath slammed IT and HRD Minister N Lokesh for claiming credit for developmental projects initiated during the previous YSRCP government.

Speaking to the media on Monday, he claimed that all the projects which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the State were sanctioned and initiated under the YSRCP government led by former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Amarnath dared the ruling TDP for an open debate on the development of Uttarandhra under the previous YSRCP government and under Chandrababu Naidu’s 15-year tenure as Chief Minister.

Ambati: TDP ‘friendly media’ spinning baseless stories

YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu criticised TDP and its ‘friendly media’ for spinning baseless stories on the family members of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Pointing to the arrest of retired Ibrahimpatnam sub-registrar Lala Bala Naga Dharma Singh and his alleged complaint, Ambati claimed that the arrested was coerced to name YSRCP leaders.

It is a deliberate attempt to assassinate the character of YS Jagan in a systematic manner, Ambati said.