APSRTC to run 7,200 special buses for Sankranti

VIJAYAWADA: To cater to the increased demand during the Sankranti festival, Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate 7,200 special buses from various parts of Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring States.

Of these, 3,900 buses will run between January 8 and 13 to accommodate passengers traveling before Sankranti, and 3,300 buses will operate after Sankranti for the return journey. In a press release on Tuesday, APSRTC Managing Director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said no fare hikes would be implemented, and passengers booking round-trip tickets will receive a 10% discount.

Out of the 3,900 special buses, the highest number—2,153 buses—will operate from Hyderabad. Additional buses include, 375 from Bangalore, 32 from Chennai, 300 from Vijayawada, 250 from Vizag, 230 from Rajahmundry, 50 from Tirupati, 500 buses from other key areas across the State.

Another 3,300 special buses will be available for the post-Sankranti return journeys. With regular services already fully booked from January 10 to 12, APSRTC opened reservations for special buses to ensure hassle-free travel. Passengers can contact the APSRTC call centre at 149 or 0866-2570005 for assistance or details regarding bus services.