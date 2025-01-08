HRD Minister Lokesh proposed new curriculum to improve standards of education

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has proposed transitioning to a single-paper format for Mathematics, Botany and Zoology, and highlighted the lack of reforms in Intermediate education over the past decade.

He directed officials to prepare a new curriculum aimed at reducing the burden of textbooks for school children and improving the quality of education. During a four-hour review meeting with officials of the school, Intermediate, and higher education departments at his Undavalli residence on Tuesday, he discussed a comprehensive overhaul of the education system from KG to PG, to be implemented in the 2025-26 academic year.

The HRD Minister asserted reforms targeting the ‘AP Model Education’ system and proposed the inclusion of credit frameworks and internships in universities to achieve QS World Rankings. He suggested that university Vice-Chancellors (VCs) should be appointed based on academic achievements, curriculum development, financial planning, and international collaboration strategies.

He proposed forming an Advisory Council led by the Chief Minister, comprising academicians, industrialists, stakeholders, policy experts, and research experts, with appointments finalised by March. The HRD Minister urged incorporating suggestions from the Samarth platform during curriculum restructuring.