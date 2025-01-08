HRD Minister Lokesh proposed new curriculum to improve standards of education

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has proposed transitioning to a single-paper format for Mathematics, Botany and Zoology, and highlighted the lack of reforms in Intermediate education over the past decade.
He directed officials to prepare a new curriculum aimed at reducing the burden of textbooks for school children and improving the quality of education. During a four-hour review meeting with officials of the school, Intermediate, and higher education departments at his Undavalli residence on Tuesday, he discussed a comprehensive overhaul of the education system from KG to PG, to be implemented in the 2025-26 academic year.
The HRD Minister asserted reforms targeting the ‘AP Model Education’ system and proposed the inclusion of credit frameworks and internships in universities to achieve QS World Rankings. He suggested that university Vice-Chancellors (VCs) should be appointed based on academic achievements, curriculum development, financial planning, and international collaboration strategies.
He proposed forming an Advisory Council led by the Chief Minister, comprising academicians, industrialists, stakeholders, policy experts, and research experts, with appointments finalised by March. The HRD Minister urged incorporating suggestions from the Samarth platform during curriculum restructuring.
Lokesh also recommended setting up a web-based menu and suggestion boxes to improve university hostel performance. Discussions included establishing an AI University, Innovation University, and IIULER in the State, as well as strategies to raise the gross enrollment ratio in universities from 36% to 50%. He asserted selecting students from government degree colleges for challenging scholarships.
The review addressed an academic roadmap, revised syllabus and textbooks, academic calendar design, new subject combinations, and marking patterns for intermediate education. A model internal marks system based on CBSE was also considered. Pre-final exams are to be completed by January, with roundtable meetings organised to gather input from education experts, public representatives, teachers, and parents.
Digital assessment systems to replace OMR sheets in school education were discussed as a means to foster creativity and reduce costs. He stressed the importance of considering the opinions of MLAs and school management committees regarding alternatives to GO No. 117.
The Minister discussed introducing moral values in the curriculum and evaluating the design of single textbooks for two semesters to reduce the burden on school students.
He stressed conducting DSC examinations transparently to avoid criticism and discussed teacher transfer and promotion procedures. The meeting also included discussions on the playschool policy.