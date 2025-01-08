‘Indirect’ tariff hike denounced at APERC hearing

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) public hearing for the Retail Supply Tariff Filings was held in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

CPM State leader Ch Babu Rao and other leaders contested the claims of Discoms that there would be no burden on the people of the State as there is no proposal to increase the power tariff. “Though there is no increase in the power tariff, there will be a substantial increase in the power charges indirectly in the form of true-up charges, and Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment (FPPCA),” Babu Rao pointed out.

Soon after the public hearing commenced with APERC Incharge Chairman Thakur Ram Singh, and member PV Reddy presiding over it, the heads of three Discoms -- APSPDCL, APCPDCL and APEPDCL -- made PowerPoint presentation on the annual performance of the respective Discoms.

All three Discoms informed the APERC chief that they are not proposing any hike in power tariff, and will continue with the existing power tariff, and directions being issued by the APERC from time to time.

Later, Babu Rao bemoaned that Discoms have started functioning as private entities disregarding their primary responsibility towards power consumers.