No HMPV cases, Andhra ready to fight virus

VIJAYAWADA: In response to rising concerns about the spread of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) after the detection of a few cases in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, the State government has geared up to fight the virus.

Though no HMPV cases have been reported in the State, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu convened a review meeting with officials of the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department on Monday. He directed them to raise public awareness, and ensure preparedness for any eventuality.

Following the Chief Minister’s directive, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav and Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu have stepped efforts to combat HMPV. Health authorities have been instructed to procure symptomatic drugs, oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders as part of readiness measures.

Director of Public Health K Padmavathi held a virtual meeting on Tuesday with PHC officials, DM&HOs, and programme officers to educate the public on precautionary steps need to be taken to protect themselves from HMPV. Krishna Babu directed the Director of Medical Education to set up 20-bed special wards in government hospitals to treat potential cases, and the hospital authorities have also started arranging special wards .

A five-member specialist committee has been formed to prepare Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and oversee virus management. Ten Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDLs) across the State have been placed on high alert. However, shortage of uniplex, duplex and multiplex testing kits is said to be a concern.