Plan of action to promote organic farming in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: A meeting on ‘Steps to be taken to overcome the constraints in natural farming and increase the profitability of farmers’ was held at the office of Lanka Dinakar, Chairman of the 20-Point Programme Implementation, at the State Secretariat on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh State Organic Products Certification Authority (APSOPCA) Chairman S Devadath, and Attaluru Palem Organic Farmers Producer Company MD N Surendra Babu participated in the meeting.

After reviewing the implementation of Centrally sponsored schemes in various districts, Dinakar discussed the steps need to be taken to remove the misconceptions about organic farming among some farmers, and improve the wealth of the country as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat 2047, and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s Swarnandhra Vision 2047.

“Organic farming brings health to people, and profitability to farmers, better coordination among different departments is needed to realise it,” he said.

As requested by the MLAs of Vizianagaram, a decision was taken to constitute a team under the chairmanship of the Organic Products Certification Authority to study the steps to be taken to promote natural farming in a big way in the district, and prepare an action plan for the State to showcase it as the role model for our country.