PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 2L crore in Andhra

VISAKHAPATNAM/VIJAYAWADA: In his first visit to Andhra Pradesh after the TDP-led NDA formed the government in the State, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch several major projects aimed at driving sustainable growth and infrastructure development, with a particular focus on North Andhra Pradesh.

During his tour of Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 2 lakh crore.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will also arrive in the Port City on Wednesday afternoon to take part in the programme.

As part of his commitment to green energy and sustainability, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for NTPC Green Energy Limited’s (NGEL) Green Hydrogen Hub at Pudimadaka in Atchutapuram mandal of Anakapalle district.

Rs 1,438-crore bulk drug park in A’palle to create thousands of jobs in Andhra

Developed under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, this landmark project involves an investment of Rs 1.85 lakh crore and 20 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity to produce 1,500 tonnes per day of green hydrogen. Additionally, the project will produce 7,500 tonnes of green hydrogen derivatives, including green methanol, green urea, and sustainable aviation fuel, primarily targeting export markets.

The initiative aligns with India’s goal of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030. The Prime Minister will also launch a series of road and railway projects in Andhra Pradesh, collectively valued at Rs 19,500 crore. This includes laying the foundation stone for the South Coast Railway Zone (SCoR) headquarters in Visakhapatnam, a long-pending demand under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The project, with an investment of Rs 149 crore, is expected to boost regional connect ivi ty and economi c growth. Modi will also lay the foundation stone for a bulk drug park at Nakkapalli in Anakapalle district. With an investment of Rs 1,438.89 crore, the park is strategically located near the Visakhapatnam- Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) and the Visakhapatnam- Kakinada Petrochemical and Investment Region, promising thousands of jobs and enhanced industrial activity in the region.