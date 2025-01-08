Providing Vaikunta Dwara Darshan to common devotees is priority: TTD EO Syamala Rao

TIRUMALA: Providing Vaikunta Dwara Darshan to common pilgrims is our top priority, asserted TTD Executive Of ficer (EO) J Syamala Rao during a press conference held at Annamayya Bhavan on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking to media along with the Additional Executive Officer, Rao elaborated on the extensive arrangements for Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan, set to commence from January 10 to 19. As many as seven lakh devotees are expected to throng the temple during the 10-day fete.

On January 10, after the completion of kainkaryams (ritual services), Protocol Darshan will commence at 4:30 am, followed by Sarva Darshan at 8 am. On Vaikunta Ekadasi Sri Malayappa Swamy, accompanied by Sri Devi and Bhu Devi, will bless devotees on a golden chariot along the temple’s four Mada streets from 9 am to 11 am. From 12 noon to 4 pm, Malayappa Swamy will give darshan in the Vahana Mandapam.

On January 11, on the occasion of Vaikunta Dwadasi, the Chakra Snanam ritual will be performed from 5:30 am to 6:30 am. A total of 1.20 lakh Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens for January 10, 11, and 12 will be distributed at 90 counters across eight centres in Tirupati and four counters in Tirumala from 5 AM on January 9. Token distribution centres include Indira Maidan, Ramachandra Pushkarini, Srinivasam Complex, Vishnu Nivasam Complex, Bhudevi Complex, Ramanaidu High School, Bairagipatteda, Zilla Parishad High School (MR Pally and Jeevakona), and Balaji Nagar Community Hall for Tirumala residents.

From January 13 to 19, tokens will be issued daily for same-day darshan at Srinivasam, Vishnunivasam, and Bhudevi Complex only. Already, 1.40 lakh SED tickets and 19,500 SRIVANI tickets have been released online. Except for protocol VIPs, VIP break darshan and other privileged darshans like senior citizens, physically challenged individuals, parents with infants, and NRIs stand cancelled during these ten days.