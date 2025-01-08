QR code on electricity bills to make payment easy in Andhra

KADAPA: Electricity consumers no longer need to stand in long queues at sub-stations to pay their bills. The Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) has introduced a new initiative, printing QR codes on electricity bills to facilitate easier payments.

This system which aims to save time was introduced in Kadapa division covering Kadapa, Chennuru, Vallur, Chintakommadinne, Pendlimarri, Ontimitta, and Siddavatam, with 30 sub-stations serving over 1.69 lakh residential consumers, 27,793 commercial and 744 industrial connections.

The QR codes alongside electricity bills, allows customers to make payments using UPI services like PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, or Amazon Pay.

If successful, the system will be extended district-wide. In the past, APSPDCL’s services were removed from popular UPI apps due to technical reasons, forcing consumers back into long queues.

Hari Sevya Nayak, Executive Engineer of APSPDCL, Kadapa Division, said, “QR codes will now be printed on electricity bills. Many consumers have already begun using the QR code to pay power bills. If this trial proves successful, APSPDCL plans to implement it across the entire district.”