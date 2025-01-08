Sankranti fete at Srisailam from January 11

KURNOOL: Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam officials are all set to celebrate the Sankranti Brahmotsavams from January 11 to 17 at Srisailam in Nandyal district.

The grand seven-day festival, celebrated during the Pushya Masam (10th month of Telugu calendar), coincides with Makara Sankranti and is steeped in tradition and devotion.

Srisailam temple Executive Officer (EO) M Srinivasa Rao explained that the Brahmotsavams will begin with the Dhwajarohana (flag hoisting) and conclude with the Dhwaja Avarohana (flag lowering). Special rituals, including Mandaparadhanalu, Mulamantra Japanushtanalu, Rudrahomam, Pushpotsavam, Sayanots av a m , a n d P a n c h avaranarchanalu, will be performed as per age-old temple customs.

Key highlights of the celebrations include Kalyanotsavam, symbolising the celestial wedding of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy with Goddess Bhramarambha Devi, on January 14. Other events such as Samuhika Bhogi Pallu programme will be organised on January 13, and the Rangavalli competition on January 14 along the Mada Streets.

The festivities will begin with the ceremonial entry of Lord Mallikarjuna into the Yagashala, followed by the Brahmotsav Sankalpa for global peace and prosperity at 8:45 AM on January 11. Later, rituals such as Ganapati Puja, Swasti Punyahavachana, Kankana Dharana, and Vastu Homam will be performed.

The Dhwajarohana ceremony at 7:00 PM will mark the formal commencement of the Brahmotsavams. The temple priests will conduct Vahana Sevas to the presiding deities from January 12-16. Major rituals like Yaga Purnahuti, Kalasha Odwasana, and Trishula Snana will take place on January 16. The festivities will conclude with the Pushpotsavam, Sayanotsavam, and Ekanta Seva on January 17.

In view of the Brahmotsavams, certain Arjitha Sevas, including Rudrahomam, Chandi Homam, Mri tyunjaya Homam, and Kalyanotsavam of Subrahmanyeswara Swamy and Ammavaru, will be suspended during the festival period. Devotees are invited to participate in these sacred celebrations and receive divine blessings at this historic and spiritual event.