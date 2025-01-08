Seven devotees killed in stampede during distribution of darshan tokens in Tirupati temple

Seven people were killed and at least 40 others were injured in a stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in the Tirumala Hills on Wednesday during the distribution of tokens for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan.

The incident occurred when a large crowd of devotees rushed to collect tokens, causing the stampede.

The deceased were identified as Malika (49) from Tamil Nadu, and Rajini (47), Shanti (40), Naidubabu (51), Rajeswari (47) and Alaga Rani (42) -- all from Andhra Pradesh. Another woman is yet to be identified.

"A DSP opened the gates and immediately everybody pushing ahead led to this stampede and reports are emerging that seven persons died," Naidu told while addressing the media.