Seven devotees killed in stampede during distribution of darshan tokens in Tirupati temple

Seven people were killed and at least 40 others were injured in a stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in the Tirumala Hills on Wednesday during the distribution of tokens for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan.
The incident occurred when a large crowd of devotees rushed to collect tokens, causing the stampede.
The deceased were identified as Malika (49) from Tamil Nadu, and Rajini (47), Shanti (40), Naidubabu (51), Rajeswari (47) and Alaga Rani (42) -- all from Andhra Pradesh. Another woman is yet to be identified.
"A DSP opened the gates and immediately everybody pushing ahead led to this stampede and reports are emerging that seven persons died," Naidu told while addressing the media.
Chaos erupted when a staff member at the Bairagi Patteda centre fell ill, prompting officials to open a queue for his evacuation. Mistaking this as the commencement of token distribution, devotees surged forward, resulting in a stampede.
Eyewitnesses alleged that security measures at the queue lines were inadequate and that the police officers responsible for monitoring the queues were absent.
Meanwhile, videos of police administering CPR on a couple of woman devotees and injured persons being shifted in ambulances went viral.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock over the incident and condoled the deaths.
The Prime Minister's Office posted on X, "Pained by the stampede in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon. The AP Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected."
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu spoke to officials over the phone about the treatment being provided to the injured in the incident.
Naidu has ordered higher officials to go to the scene of the incident and take relief measures to ensure that the injured get better treatment.
"A few devotees dying in a stampede near Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati while trying for Vaikuna Dwara Darsanam has grieved me intensely," said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in a post on 'X'.
YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed sorrow over the incident, calling the deaths deeply saddening. He urged the authorities to restore order, ensure urgent medical care for the injured, and wished them a speedy recovery.