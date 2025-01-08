Seven devotees killed in stampede during distribution of darshan tokens in Tirupati temple

Seven people were killed and a dozen others were injured in a stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in the Tirumala Hills on Wednesday during the distribution of tokens for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan.
The incident occurred when a large crowd of devotees rushed to collect tokens, causing the stampede.
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu said one body has been identified so far.
"A DSP opened the gates and immediately everybody pushing ahead led to this stampede and reports are emerging that six persons died," Naidu told while addressing the media.
Meanwhile, videos of police administering CPR on a couple of woman devotees and injured persons being shifted in ambulances went viral.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu spoke to officials over the phone about the treatment being provided to the injured in the incident.
Naidu has ordered higher officials to go to the scene of the incident and take relief measures to ensure that the injured get better treatment.
"A few devotees dying in a stampede near Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati while trying for Vaikuna Dwara Darsanam has grieved me intensely," said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in a post on 'X'.
Further details are awaited.