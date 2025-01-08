Seven devotees killed in stampede during distribution of darshan tokens in Tirupati temple

Seven people were killed and a dozen others were injured in a stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in the Tirumala Hills on Wednesday during the distribution of tokens for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan.

The incident occurred when a large crowd of devotees rushed to collect tokens, causing the stampede.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu said one body has been identified so far.

"A DSP opened the gates and immediately everybody pushing ahead led to this stampede and reports are emerging that six persons died," Naidu told while addressing the media.