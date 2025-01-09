Andhra HC limits hike in movie ticket prices to 10 days

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court directed the State government to restrict the hike in cinema ticket prices for ‘Daaku Maharaj’ and ‘Game Changer’ to 10 days, instead of the earlier 14 days.

The order came in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Guntur activist Arigela Srinivasulu. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur and Justice Cheemalapati Ravi, instructed producers and theatre owners to comply with the directive. The State government had issued memos on January 4, allowing additional shows and price hikes for two weeks.

For the ‘Game Changer’ benefit show on January 10, ticket prices were set at Rs 600. For other shows, prices increased by Rs 175 in multiplexes and Rs 135 in single screens. For ‘Daaku Maharaj,’ releasing January 12, prices rose by Rs 131 in multiplexes and Rs 110 in single screens.

The petitioner’s counsel, Gundala Sivaprasad Reddy, urged the court to cancel late-night premiere shows, citing the recent deaths of two persons in a road accident after attending a pre-release event in Rajamahendravaram. However, the bench stated road accidents cannot be directly linked to premiere shows.