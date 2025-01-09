Double-engine govt will ensure rapid growth: CM Naidu

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a global icon and a visionary leader, during a public meeting held at the Andhra University Engineering College grounds in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. The event marked the inauguration and foundation-laying of development projects worth Rs 2.08 lakh crore.
Addressing the gathering, Naidu expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister, stating, “Today is a historic day for Andhra Pradesh. These development projects are a testament to the transformative leadership of Modi.”
Reflecting on the collaborative governance between the Centre and the State, Naidu said, “Within just seven months of our government’s formation, PM Modi has visited Andhra Pradesh to launch projects that will shape its future. Our alliance in the recent elections achieved a remarkable victory with a 93% strike rate, a 57% vote share, and a record 164 Assembly seats.”
He added, “This partnership will continue, with Modi leading the way for development.” Naidu also highlighted Modi’s reforms, such as PM-KISAN, Make in India, and Digital India, which he credited with boosting India’s economy from the 11th largest in 2014 to the 5th now. “Under Modi’s leadership, India is on track to becoming one of the top two global economies by 2047,” he noted.
The Chief Minister also praised the Prime Minister’s proactive decision-making, citing key instances such as Google’s investment in Visakhapatnam, and ArcelorMittal’s proposed steel plant. “Modi’s assurances on taxation policies convinced Google to invest here, while his suggestions on transporting iron ore through slurry pipelines reflect his environmental foresight,” Naidu said.
Naidu concluded, “Good governance must prevail continuously to achieve our goals. The double-engine government will ensure double-digit growth, poverty eradication, and a society free of inequality. This is just the beginning of a journey toward success.”
Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan emphasised the significance of the NDA alliance, describing it as pivotal to the State’s development. “From stagnation to progress, this alliance has transformed AP. Modi’s leadership and Naidu’s vision are propelling us towards sustained growth,” he said.
Highlighting Modi’s leadership, he added, “For over four decades, Modi has turned challenges into opportunities, making India the third-largest economic power in the world.”
He also lauded Naidu’s role, adding, “As a four-time Chief Minister, Naidu has guided the Telugu people towards development with a visionary approach.”
HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh echoed similar sentiments and credited the NDA government’s initiatives for Andhra Pradesh’s economic recovery despite a monthly budget deficit of `4,000 crore. “Critical projects like Amaravati, Polavaram and Bhogapuram Airport have progressed due to Modi’s interventions,” Lokesh said.
He also highlighted advancements in renewable energy and industrial growth, aligning with Swarna Andhra 2047, and Modi’s Viksit Bharat 2047.