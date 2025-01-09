Double-engine govt will ensure rapid growth: CM Naidu

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a global icon and a visionary leader, during a public meeting held at the Andhra University Engineering College grounds in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. The event marked the inauguration and foundation-laying of development projects worth Rs 2.08 lakh crore.

Addressing the gathering, Naidu expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister, stating, “Today is a historic day for Andhra Pradesh. These development projects are a testament to the transformative leadership of Modi.”

Reflecting on the collaborative governance between the Centre and the State, Naidu said, “Within just seven months of our government’s formation, PM Modi has visited Andhra Pradesh to launch projects that will shape its future. Our alliance in the recent elections achieved a remarkable victory with a 93% strike rate, a 57% vote share, and a record 164 Assembly seats.”