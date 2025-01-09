Innovation, deep tech help achieve growth: IT Minister Lokesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: IT Minister Nara Lokesh inaugurated the AP Digital Technology Summit-2025 at Children’s Arena in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. The two-day summit, organised by the AP Digital Technology Industry (AP DGT) and the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), focuses on IT development, deep technology, and start-ups.

Lokesh expressed confidence that the State would transform into a global digital technology hub under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. He highlighted the Swarna Andhra Vision-2047, stating it would drive innovation, economic development, and social progress. “By improving innovation and deep tech skills, we can achieve both economic growth and social progress,” Lokesh said. He stressed the need of AI, robotics, quantum computing, healthtech, edutech and infrastructure technology in achieving this vision. He called for close collaboration between IT, electronics, medtech, and smart technologies to address social challenges. He announced plans to elevate AP to a $2 trillion economy by 2047.

Pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched projects worth `2 lakh crore in the State, he promised decentralised development, highlighting plans to promote Kurnool as a renewable energy hub, Chittoor and Kadapa as electronics manufacturing hubs, and the Godavari districts as an aqua hub.

Visakhapatnam MP Sribharat assured efforts to transform these into opportunities. He committed to developing an ecosystem to position Visakhapatnam as an IT hub.